Donovan went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Reds.

He took Ben Lively deep in the fourth inning for his fourth homer of the year, but the Cardinals were already in a 5-0 hole at that point. Donovan remains an everyday player due to all the injuries in the St. Louis outfield, but his .217/.347/.333 slash line in May offers little fantasy appeal.