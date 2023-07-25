Donovan went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Monday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

After being out of the lineup from Thursday to Saturday, Donovan has checked back in for each of the last two games. While his persistent flexor strain continues to limit him to designated hitter, he could find himself out of the lineup when other players need to rest their legs. Donovan has gone 10-for-32 (.313) since the All-Star break, and he has a .287/.371/.430 slash line with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 44 runs scored and four stolen bases over 90 contests this season.