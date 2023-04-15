Donovan went 3-for-4 with a double, run scored and two steals in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh. He also walked.
Donovan was effective at the top of the lineup for St. Louis in the four-reach game. The steals were the first of the season in a game where the Cardinals swiped four bags against Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh pitching staff. Donovan now owns a four-game hitting streak while picking up knocks in five of his last six contests, and he also didn't strike out for the first time since April 10.
