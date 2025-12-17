Donovan said Tuesday that he is "full go" in his offseason workouts following Oct. 7 abdominal surgery, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan played through an injury to his abdominal wall for much of the second half before getting shut down late in the year and then having surgery. His offseason workouts are no longer restricted and he will arrive at spring training 100 percent. What team Donovan reports to in February is unclear, as he's widely expected to be traded this offseason. The Giants and Mariners reportedly are leading a pack of interested teams to land the super utility player.