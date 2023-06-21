Donovan went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Donovan tallied three hits for the second time over his last three games, but this was unable to contribute to any of the Cardinals' nine runs on the evening. The 26-year-old continues to make consistent contact at the plate, as he's now slashing .396/.453/.521 in 11 games since June 9. Donovan has made just five starts against lefties coming into Tuesday but was kept in the lineup against lefty Mackenzie Gore and showed off his skillset by picking up two hits against him. For the year, the utilityman is slashing .274/.361/.396 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 33 runs and a 26:39 BB:K over 263 plate appearances.