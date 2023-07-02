Donovan (arm) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Sunday against the Yankees, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatchreports.

The 26-year-old didn't make an appearance during Saturday's doubleheader while contending with right arm soreness, but he'll return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Donovan is coming off a strong June, during which he had a .307/.402/.443 slash line with three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs in 23 games.