Donovan (illness) is starting at second base and batting eighth Thursday versus the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Donovan has been held out since Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 illness, but he'll return to the starting nine for Thursday's series finale. The 25-year-old has struggled through nine games in July, going 5-for-32 with three walks.
