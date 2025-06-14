Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Remaining out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (toe) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Saturday marks Donovan's fourth consecutive absence from the starting lineup due to a sprained big toe on his left foot. The Cards are expected to decide Sunday whether he needs to spend time on the injured list, and until he returns, Nolan Gorman will continue to start at second base.
