Donovan will sit Saturday against the Red Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Chris Sale is the third consecutive lefty the Cardinals have faced, and Donovan has sat against each of them. He's started just once against a southpaw all season and hasn't done so in over a month.
