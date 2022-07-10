Donovan (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Donovan is away from the ballpark for the second day in a row while he battles symptoms that aren't specifically related to COVID-19. As a result, Donovan hasn't been placed on the COVID-19-related injured list, and the Cardinals maintain optimism that he'll be ready to go for Monday's series finale.