Donovan (neck) isn't in the Cardinals' lineup Saturday against Philadelphia.

Neck stiffness caused Donovan to be scratched from St. Louis' lineup before Friday's contest, and the issue seems to still be bothering him Saturday. Alec Burleson, Mike Siani and Dylan Carlson will start across the outfield while Donovan sits, allowing Jose Fermin to serve as the designated hitter.

