Donovan (lower leg) is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan will miss a second game in a row Wednesday as he nurses a shin abrasion. Taylor Motter will draw another start, taking over at second base and batting eighth in the series finale with Arizona.
