Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Resting for day game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Donovan started at second base and led off in both of the first two games of the series in Milwaukee following his return from the injured list, going 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a walk. Though Donovan hasn't experienced any setbacks with his groin since returning, the left-handed-hitting utility man will hit the bench for the day game after a night game while southpaw Jose Quintana toes the rubber for Milwaukee.
