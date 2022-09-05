Donovan is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The lefty-hitting Donovan will sit for the third time in five games, this time against a right-handed pitcher (Anibal Sanchez) after his previous two absences came when the opposition brought southpaws to the mound. Donovan still appears to have the edge on a regular spot in the lineup at second base or designated hitter versus right-handed pitching, but he'll give way to the hot-hitting Albert Pujols on Monday.
