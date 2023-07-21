Donovan's (arm) return to playing the field remains unclear following a visit with an arm specialist in Dallas on Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan has been limited to designated hitter duty for the entirety of July because of a right flexor strain. He'll be shut down from throwing for at least another two weeks and it's not clear when, or if, he'll be allowed to play defense again this season. "I don't have a direction we want to go yet," Donovan said. "We're just kind of figuring out the direction he wants us to go." Donovan didn't play Thursday while traveling for his doctor's visit and isn't starting Friday versus a lefty but should be able to DH sometime over the weekend.