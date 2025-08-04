Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Returns to Cardinals' lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (personal) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the Dodgers.
Donovan had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Padres due to a family emergency, but he has rejoined the Cardinals and is ready to go for Monday's series opener in Los Angeles. The All-Star has been scuffling at the plate lately, going 2-for-26 over his last 30 plate appearances.
