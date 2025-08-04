Donovan (personal) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the Dodgers.

Donovan had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Padres due to a family emergency, but he has rejoined the Cardinals and is ready to go for Monday's series opener in Los Angeles. The All-Star has been scuffling at the plate lately, going 2-for-26 over his last 30 plate appearances.