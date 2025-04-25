Donovan (rib) will start at second base and bat third in Friday's game versus the Brewers.
Donovan missed the previous two contests after he had a rib pop out of place, but he's back in there for the start of the series against the Brewers. The 28-year-old will carry a .925 OPS into play Friday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Expected back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Held out again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Unavailable due to rib issue•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Getting day off Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Extends hitting streak to 14 games•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Perfect at plate in victory•