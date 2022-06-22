Donovan isn't starting Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Donovan will get a day off after he went 3-for-18 with three runs, two walks and seven strikeouts over the last four games. Nolan Gorman is starting at second base while Albert Pujols enters the lineup at first.
