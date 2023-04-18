Donovan was scratched from the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
There's no reason yet for the sudden change. Nolan Gorman is now starting at second base and batting fifth, with Taylor Motter entering the lineup at third base and hitting eighth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Reaches four times, steals two bags•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Out of starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Smacks leadoff homer•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Collects three hits, homer in loss•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Hitting leadoff Opening Day•