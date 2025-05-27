Donovan was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Baltimore due to hip tightness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan was penciled in at second base Tuesday, per usual, but the hip issue will instead end a run of 29 straight starts. The 28-year-old, who has a .328/.390/.463 slash line through 52 games this year, is expected to rejoin the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale versus the Orioles. Jordan Walker is replacing Donovan in the lineup with Nolan Gorman shifting to second base.