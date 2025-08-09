Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched with groin tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs with left groin tightness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The Cardinals are calling Donovan's removal from the lineup precautionary, so while he won't be able to play Saturday, it doesn't seem like he's dealing with a severe issue. Thomas Saggese will enter the lineup to replace Donovan at second base and bat ninth.
