Donovan was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Yankees due to a foot injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan missed a few games earlier in the week due to groin soreness, which reportedly was a direct result of his injured foot. Manager Oliver Marmol said there's a chance the 28-year-old's foot ends up keeping him sidelined for multiple days, but he doesn't seem ticketed for the injured list at the moment.