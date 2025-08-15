Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Yankees due to a foot injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Donovan missed a few games earlier in the week due to groin soreness, which reportedly was a direct result of his injured foot. Manager Oliver Marmol said there's a chance the 28-year-old's foot ends up keeping him sidelined for multiple days, but he doesn't seem ticketed for the injured list at the moment.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Delivers clutch hit off bench•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Out of lineup again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: On bench for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched with groin tightness•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Returns to Cardinals' lineup•