Donovan is considered day-to-day with a left shin abrasion, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This minor issue is what prompted the Cardinals to scratch Donovan from their starting lineup Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks. Nolan Gorman will cover second base and Taylor Motter is in at third.
