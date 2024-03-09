Donovan is expected to get some playing time in the outfield next week, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan was limited to second base early in camp, but manager Oliver Marmol is loosening the reins on his super-utility player. Once the season starts, it's unlikely Donovan will need to play right field much, but he could be valuable cover in left field with Lars Nootbaar (ribs) likely to miss time at the start of 2024. Donovan is still projected to see most of his playing time at second base this season, but his versatility gives Marmol options when constructing his lineup on a daily basis.