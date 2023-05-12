Donovan isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Boston.
Donovan will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup with southpaw James Paxton starting for the Red Sox on Friday. Juan Yepez is taking over in left field and batting fifth.
