Donovan (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Donovan will be withheld from the starting nine for the third consecutive game due to neck stiffness. Alec Burleson will start in left field for the series finale while Matt Carpenter receives a turn at designated hitter.
