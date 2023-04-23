Donovan is out of the lineup of Sunday's game against the Mariners.
The 26-year-old rejoined the lineup Friday after sitting out a couple days due to an infected abrasion in his lower left leg, but he's out of the starting nine Sunday for the second straight day. It's unclear if the injury is still bothersome for Donovan, or if manager Oliver Marmol is simply prioritizing other matchups this weekend.
