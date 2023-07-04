Donovan is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals are facing a left-hander for the second day in a row, but Donovan has now sat out four of the last five contests while dealing with an arm issue. However, there's been no indication to this point that it could be an injured list stint situation.
