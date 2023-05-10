Donovan is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Cubs.
Donovan drew a walk and drove in a run Tuesday while also making a couple of excellent plays in left field, but he'll ride the pine Wednesday with left-hander Justin Steele on the mound for Chicago. Juan Yepez is in left and Tommy Edman is covering second base.
