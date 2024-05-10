Donovan isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Left-hander Robert Gasser will make his MLB debut Friday as Milwaukee's starting pitcher, meaning the left-handed bat of Donovan will watch the beginning of the game from the Cardinals' dugout. Lars Nootbaar, Mike Siani and Dylan Carlson will start across St. Louis' outfield while Donovan sits.