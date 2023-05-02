Donovan isn't starting Tuesday against the Angels, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
With southpaw Patrick Sandoval slated to start the game for Los Angeles, the left-handed bat of Donovan will take a seat to begin Tuesday's contest. He'll be replaced at second base by Tommy Edman, allowing Paul DeJong to start at shortstop and bat seventh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Out against Kershaw•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Not in lineup for finale•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Sitting Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Appears off bench Wednesday•