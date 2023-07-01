Donovan (arm) is on the bench for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Donovan was expected to sit Friday due to arm soreness, though the game wound up getting rained out. He'll be out for at least the afternoon portion of Saturday's twin bill, but his injury only prevents him from throwing, so he could still serve as a designated hitter or pinch hitter at some point in one of the day's two games. Nolan Gorman starts at second base.