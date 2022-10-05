Donovan isn't starting Wednesday against Pittsburgh, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Donovan has recorded hits in each of the last eight games, hitting .310 with two doubles, seven runs, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over that stretch. However, Paul DeJong will take over at the keystone and bat ninth during Wednesday's regular-season finale.
