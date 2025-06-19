Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Sitting out first game of day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.
The Cardinals will go with Nolan Gorman at second base in the first game of the twin bill. Donovan should be back in the lineup for the second game of the day.
