Donovan (toe) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Donovan departed Tuesday's 10-9 loss due to discomfort in the joint of his left big toe, an injury he said he first felt earlier in the day before it got "progressively worse" during the game, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The 28-year-old said that he felt the injury is "not that bad," but he'll still have to sit out Wednesday's matinee. Nolan Gorman will handle second base and bat seventh for the Cardinals.