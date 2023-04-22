Donovan will hit the bench Saturday against Seattle.

Donovan returned from a left shin abrasion Friday but went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, dropping his slash line to a modest .254/.311/.388. He homered twice in the opening series but hasn't cleared the fence since. Nolan Gorman will be the second baseman Saturday, with Alec Burleson serving as the designated hitter.

