Donovan will hit the bench Saturday against Seattle.
Donovan returned from a left shin abrasion Friday but went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, dropping his slash line to a modest .254/.311/.388. He homered twice in the opening series but hasn't cleared the fence since. Nolan Gorman will be the second baseman Saturday, with Alec Burleson serving as the designated hitter.
