Donovan is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Donovan will take a seat as the Cardinals face off with southpaw Justine Steele on Friday. Jose Fermin will draw the start at second base and bat ninth as St. Louis attempts to extend their win streak to seven straight.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Again in no-throw mode•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: On bench Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Homers in Tuesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Week away from playing field•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: On bench versus southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Drives in five Saturday•