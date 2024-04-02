Donovan went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and three total runs in a 6-2 win against the Padres on Monday.

Donovan capped the scoring for St. Louis with a two-run blast to right field in the sixth inning. He added a single and a double for his first multi-hit game of the campaign. Prior to Monday, Donovan had gone just 2-for-18 with six strikeouts, but he has batted leadoff while starting in left field for each of St. Louis' five games so far, so he appears to be set in that role.