Donovan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Donovan started the game with a bang, depositing Chris Bassitt's first pitch of the game over the wall in right-center field. In the fourth inning, Donovan added a second RBI on a sacrifice fly. He's gone 5-for-14 with two homers, four RBI and five runs scored through three games so far. It appears the versatile 26-year-old will get a chance to be the primary second baseman to begin the year, and he's also hitting leadoff against right-handed pitchers.