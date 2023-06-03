Donovan went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates.

He opened the scoring on the night by taking Roansy Contreras deep in the third inning for his sixth homer of the year. Donovan has been holding down an everyday role due to multiple injuries in the Cardinals' outfield, and while he got his June off to a quick start, the grind took its toll in May -- the 26-year-old finished the month with a .228/.358/.354 slash line.