Donovan went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Astros.

Donovan notched his eighth multi-hit game across 22 June appearances, slashing .310/.408/.452 during that stretch. It's been a mixed bag for Donovan thus far, as he was solid to start the year but hit a rough patch in May. It's encouraging to see him back on track in June, and the 26-year-old should continue getting regular looks at second base, even against left-hander starters.