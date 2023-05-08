Donovan is starting in left field and batting sixth for the Cardinals on Monday versus the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The trickle-down effect of the Cards' bizarre decision to move Willson Contreras off catcher means Donovan will play a lot more in the outfield while Nolan Gorman handles second base. Although, when Tyler O'Neill (back) returns it will create another logjam.
