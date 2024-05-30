Donovan went 3-for-4 with a double and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

This was Donovan's third multi-hit effort in the last five games. He's now gone 17-for-49 (.347) over his last 13 contests, though he has zero home runs and six doubles in that span. The 27-year-old is up to a .245/.326/.382 slash line with four homers, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 233 plate appearances this season. Donovan's lack of steals and mediocre sprint speed -- in the 42nd percentile, per Statcast -- makes him an odd fit for the leadoff role, but that's where he's hit for most of the campaign. Masyn Winn has also seen time at leadoff versus left-handed pitchers recently, but Donovan remains atop the order versus righties.