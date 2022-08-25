Donovan will start in right field and bat second in Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

He'll stick in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game at his fourth different position, after previously making starts in left field and at both corner-infield spots. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat. He enters Thursday's contest riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he's scored four times and has driven in four runs.