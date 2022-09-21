site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-brendan-donovan-steps-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Steps out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Donovan is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Donovan is 5-for-37 over his past 11 games and will take a seat for Wednesday's contest. Tommy Edman will shift to second base while Paul DeJong starts at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read