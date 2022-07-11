Donovan (illness) isn't starting Monday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan continues to deal with a non-COVID illness and will be held out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench or whether he'll be back in action Tuesday against the Dodgers.
