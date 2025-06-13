Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Still out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (toe) isn't part of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
Donovan is absent from the starting nine for a third straight game, but appears to be making progress in his recovery from a sprained left big toe. The 28-year-old participated in a light pregame workout Thursday and was said to be feeling "a lot better." Nolan Gorman will bat seventh and play second base in place of Donovan.
