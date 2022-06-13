Donovan will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

The recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list leave Donovan without an everyday job in the outfield, but the 25-year-old has been able to maintain steady playing time while moving into more of a super-utility role. With Nolan Arenado handling designated-hitter duties Monday, Donovan will fill in at third base for what will be his fifth start in the last six games.