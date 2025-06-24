Donovan went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Cubs.

The Cardinals slugged four two-run homers off Chicago starter Ben Brown, with Donovan's coming in the fifth frame. It was a rare show of power by the utility man, as he had gone 17 games without hitting a long ball and has just five homers on the campaign. Nonetheless, Donovan has been a key part of the Cardinals' offense this season, slashing .307/.375/.437 with 29 RBI, 42 runs scored and three stolen bases through 71 games.