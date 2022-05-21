Donovan isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com
The 25-year-old has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers since joining the major-league club, and he'll take a seat with southpaw Jose Quintana on the mound Saturday. Nolan Gorman made his major-league debut at second base Friday, so Donovan will likely see most of his playing time in left field going forward.
